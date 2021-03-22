Previous
Next
22nd March 2021 by flaumel
Photo 601

22nd March 2021

So, after a month of camera being broken, service said it's not worth fixing unfortunately (cost of fix is higher than new camera), new camera has arrived.

Now it's time to read manual.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Flaumel

@flaumel
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise