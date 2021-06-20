Sign up
Photo 632
20th June 2021
When I saw parent woodpeckers feeding fledgling through the window, I was really hoping that I can catch it. And I have managed! I have both pictures and recording, which still needs to be edited :)
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
