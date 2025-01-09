Sign up
Photo 746
9th January 2025
Working from home means I can take my laptop outside to terrace and freeze my fingers working there and trying to take some bird pictures
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
3
Flaumel
746
24
17
Junko Y
ace
Beautiful capture!! I see that it's a Eurasian Bullfinch, not seen in my area but throughout Europe. Would love to hear its song!
January 9th, 2025
Juergen
Wonderfull
January 9th, 2025
