On track

For the first time ever, I braved doing a run session on a proper running track rather than out in the wider world. I've been to our local sports park for a few different events over the years, but never actually gone to use it for a training session. To be honest, I didn't even know for sure that it was accessible to the general public, so today was very much part of the information-gathering on that front too.



Weirdly, I didn't feel at all intimidated as I thought I might. Maybe because I was with my partner, who is much more accustomed to such things, but more I think because I'd made the initial enquiries and felt confident enough in my own running knowledge and experience to turn up and do my thing no matter who else was there. As it happened, there was only one other person using the track in the whole hour or so we were there.



Running was harder than I'd expected, as I'd run relatively well on this track during an event just a few months ago. Maybe I'd done that thing where I remember thinking at the time it was hard, but had forgotten what that actually felt like. It also got very cold, and my calves were protesting by about halfway through my session as I was wearing my new barefoot shoes. (G had questioned this beforehand but no, I was confident they'd be fiiiiiiiiine.)



Anyway, I'm feeling pretty pleased with my efforts, and that's surely a good thing.