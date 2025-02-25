Daffs

I'd been feeling rubbish today after a bad night and had an omnipresent headache, but a chance glance out of my kitchen window made me smile... Daffodils bursting into bloom and sheep at the end of the garden! (The sheep were not lost, but had been moved to the field behind us.)



The appreciation factor was high; we're so very lucky to live here. Still can't quite believe it at times and wonder how long it will last. I know, too, that the sheep are pregnant so there will be lambs soon, which makes me both happy and sad, but it really is quite a thing after only ever knowing urban sprawl.