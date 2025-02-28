Happy face sandcastle

We moved a few months back and my miniest mini-me has missed being able to easily access the beach, like we used to. I promised I take her for a little play and managed to coordinate it with everything else. She found a patch of gravelly sand and of course, built a mini sand castle, and more importantly, a moat. She got cross that we didn't have anything to carry sea water in to actually fill the moat, but anger issues are all part of her need for these things. Before we left, which was hard for her to do, she drew a smiley face next to her creation and lay down next to it.



She'll be ok; she needs these moments to be a regular thing and I need to make them happen.