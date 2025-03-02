Previous
Muddy shoes! by flitterbrook
Someone once said that the sign of a good time outdoors was how muddy you got. I think it was referring to children playing with wild abandon, but I reckon the same might apply to grown-ups too.

Today's outdoor play was a 15km chatty, leisurely, cake-fuelled, long-overdue hike with my buddy, on a beautifully sunny, early-spring day. Good times, the stuff that friendships are made of.
2nd March 2025

