Pacific West Floor Décor is a locally owned and operated Canadian company. We have a strong team of trade professionals with over 120 years of combined experience in the renovation industry. Pacific West Floor Décor started off as a flooring company back in 2007 but we have grown to become carpet stores Vancouver premier full-scale Renovation Company! We can handle any interior renovation project from helping you with design choices, supplying materials that you need for your project and installation. We do it all! http://www.floordecor.ca/