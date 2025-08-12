Previous
Candid self-portrait by florencia_a
8 / 365

Candid self-portrait

Candid self-portrait I took of myself checking the photo I thought I was going to upload today. Turns out another one got mysteriously shot and thought it looked a lot better and told a more interesting story :P
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Florencia 🇦🇷

@florencia_a
Hi, my name is Florencia. I live in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Born in 1991. I take all my pictures with either my DSLR Nikon D3500 (oldie...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact