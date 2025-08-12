Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Candid self-portrait
Candid self-portrait I took of myself checking the photo I thought I was going to upload today. Turns out another one got mysteriously shot and thought it looked a lot better and told a more interesting story :P
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Florencia 🇦🇷
@florencia_a
Hi, my name is Florencia. I live in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Born in 1991. I take all my pictures with either my DSLR Nikon D3500 (oldie...
Tags
self-portrait
