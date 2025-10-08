Previous
Balding Silvestre by florencia_a
49 / 365

Balding Silvestre

Phoebe hit him in the head when he got too excited with the wrestling :P
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Florencia 🇦🇷

@florencia_a
Hi, my name is Florencia. I live in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Born in 1991. I take all my pictures with either my DSLR Nikon D3500 (oldie...
