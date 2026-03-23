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20260323_062641 by florencia_a
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20260323_062641

Morning pages with the Artist's Way
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Florencia 🇦🇷

@florencia_a
Hi, my name is Florencia. I live in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Born in 1991. I take all my pictures with either my DSLR Nikon D3500 (oldie...
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