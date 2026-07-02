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20260702_193238
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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MargFin
@florifin2014
Live in Central Florida. Trying to take a pic a day ...not happening yet! But hopeful!!!! I love seeing pics from around the world!
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365
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SM-G970U
Taken
2nd July 2026 7:32pm
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