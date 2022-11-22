Sign up
A damn fly on my basil
Get off there fly. I know it’s tasty, but …
I am part of the NZ Photography Group on FB. They gave some helpful advice about how to get closer still with macro shots. Through the use of bellows, extension tubes, a better lens and a tripod for sharp results.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
365
SLT-A58
20th November 2022 3:01pm
nature
macro
nz
post”
“first
