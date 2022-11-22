Previous
A damn fly on my basil by flourish
A damn fly on my basil

Get off there fly. I know it’s tasty, but …

I am part of the NZ Photography Group on FB. They gave some helpful advice about how to get closer still with macro shots. Through the use of bellows, extension tubes, a better lens and a tripod for sharp results.
Claire

@flourish
