Ena Harkness by flowerfairyann
Photo 1119

Ena Harkness

The first rose to flower here each year. Usually it's battered by wind and rain, this year just some rain today. (This was taken on Sunday.)
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
Peter Day ace
I like that colour
April 28th, 2020  
