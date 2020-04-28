Sign up
Photo 1119
Ena Harkness
The first rose to flower here each year. Usually it's battered by wind and rain, this year just some rain today. (This was taken on Sunday.)
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
red
rose
garden
Peter Day
ace
I like that colour
April 28th, 2020
