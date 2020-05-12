Previous
Station by flowerfairyann
Photo 1128

Station

I am enjoying my weekly walks to the old station. Today the lane seemed busy with runners, cyclists, cars and vans. When I got there, the moon daisies looked pretty alongside the fence.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
