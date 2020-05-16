Previous
Daisies in the yard by flowerfairyann
Daisies in the yard

These have self seeded from my garden and taken over part of the yard. They do look pretty though and wave at me each time I look at them.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
KWind ace
Pretty! Daisies are classic feel good flowers.
May 16th, 2020  
