Photo 1130
Daisies in the yard
These have self seeded from my garden and taken over part of the yard. They do look pretty though and wave at me each time I look at them.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Tags
flower
,
daisies
,
farmyard
KWind
ace
Pretty! Daisies are classic feel good flowers.
May 16th, 2020
