30 Days Wild 2020

I've enjoyed watching the butterflies and bees in the garden over the last week or so. It seemed appropriate to take a photo of one of them on another sunny morning. The bees buzzed off pretty quickly but this butterfly was happy to sit for me.

Love to watch the nature around me. Not all of it has a happy ending though. There was a sparrow nest in the ivy and I spent a lot of time watching the parents busy feeding and tracking their movements as their chicks cheeping became louder and more demanding. Unfortunately I wasn't the only one to notice. A sparrow hawk attacked the nest Sunday afternoon and although there were still chicks left, the parents deserted the nest.