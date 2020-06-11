Previous
30 Days Wild 2020 by flowerfairyann
30 Days Wild 2020

I quickly went out to Forest School before children arrived to take a photo of this magnificent tree fungus. There are several groups growing on the tree and it's really quite big. I almost expected it to play a tune as it looks like trumpets!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
