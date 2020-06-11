Sign up
Photo 1144
30 Days Wild 2020
I quickly went out to Forest School before children arrived to take a photo of this magnificent tree fungus. There are several groups growing on the tree and it's really quite big. I almost expected it to play a tune as it looks like trumpets!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1144
61
25
5
365
POT-LX1
nature
summer
fungus
30dayswild2020
