30 Days Wild 2020

I held this little wren in my hand yesterday. It had flown into my house and then hit one of the glass doors and was very dazed. Picked it up and talked to it and it managed to right itself. I put it in one of my pots and after a while it began to preen it's feathers so I was hopeful it would survive. After gathering itself together it flew off to the fence and then into the brambles.

Later there were 2 big hares in the yard.