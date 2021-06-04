Previous
30 Days Wild 4 - Pink Clover by flowerfairyann
Photo 1242

30 Days Wild 4 - Pink Clover

Thought it would be good to photograph some of the wildflowers in close proximity to my home in the first week of 30 Days Wild. This pink clover is growing alongside the vetch from the other day and there's even more in the buttercup orchard.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
