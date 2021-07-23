Sign up
Photo 1251
Across the fields
Cockshoot and Butlers fields, both owned by my brother but rented out to another farmer. An early walk today to avoid the heat. Good to be on school holidays at last.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
POT-LX1
Taken
23rd July 2021 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
countryside
,
fields
