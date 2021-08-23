Previous
Day out by flowerfairyann
Photo 1253

Day out

Really enjoyed Berkeley Castle with sister today. There were lots of sculptures around the beautiful terraced gardens (which were for sale) including this blue teardrop.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
