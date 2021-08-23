Sign up
Photo 1253
Day out
Really enjoyed Berkeley Castle with sister today. There were lots of sculptures around the beautiful terraced gardens (which were for sale) including this blue teardrop.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1253
photos
53
followers
27
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
POT-LX1
Taken
23rd August 2021 12:36pm
Tags
castle
,
gardens
,
dayout
