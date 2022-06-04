Previous
30 Days Wild - Drizzly Day by flowerfairyann
Photo 1301

30 Days Wild - Drizzly Day

Poppies will grow anywhere. This is the edge of the bonfire which is surrounded by nettles and goose grass and is a bit of a wild area. Drizzle today.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
