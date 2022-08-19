Sign up
Photo 1315
The Pantheon, Stourhead
A closer photo of the building across the lake from the bridge in yesterday's picture. I liked the reflections here.
Thank you for the kind comments yesterday.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
POT-LX1
Taken
18th August 2022 12:52pm
Tags
reflection
,
architecture
,
history
,
stourhead
