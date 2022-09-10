Proud day, precious memory

I was lucky enough to be invited to the official reopening of the Caen Hill flight of locks on the Kennet & Avon Canal in 1990 by Queen Elizabeth. What a day! I'll always remember her as a tiny lady with sparkling blue eyes, the most beautiful skin and that wonderful smile. She was positively beaming as she came through one of the locks on a narrow boat. I'm tucked behind the lady in pink and still have my flowery dress (it's a little snug now).

RIP Queen Elizabeth. You have made proud days and precious memories for so many. Thank you.

(Obviously I didn't take this photo.)

