Photo 1359
Brecon Basin
Top end of the Monmouth & Brecon Canal in South Wales. Lovely day out with lots of atmosphere as the Brecon Jazz Festival was setting up for the weekend.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Album
365
Tags
canal
,
summer
