Brecon Basin by flowerfairyann
Photo 1359

Brecon Basin

Top end of the Monmouth & Brecon Canal in South Wales. Lovely day out with lots of atmosphere as the Brecon Jazz Festival was setting up for the weekend.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
