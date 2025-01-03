Previous
The Longest Yarn by flowerfairyann
The Longest Yarn

An exhibition of 80 knitted scenes depicting the first day of the D-day landings, which commenced in June in 1944, that my sister and I visited in Tewkesbury Abbey today. It was fascinating to view (and very cold).
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
