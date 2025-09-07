Sign up
Photo 1374
Moreton-in- Marsh Agricultural Show
Lovely to see all the beautiful Shire horses on show and these were pulling a Hook Norton barrel cart. I was surprised how quiet their hooves were as they trotted by.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
1
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Tags
horses
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful and proud horses!
September 9th, 2025
