Moreton-in- Marsh Agricultural Show by flowerfairyann
Moreton-in- Marsh Agricultural Show

Lovely to see all the beautiful Shire horses on show and these were pulling a Hook Norton barrel cart. I was surprised how quiet their hooves were as they trotted by.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
Corinne C ace
Beautiful and proud horses!
September 9th, 2025  
