Sunday morning by flowerfairyann
Photo 1375

Sunday morning

I only rarely drink coffee now but love the smell. This candle was just right for a quiet Sunday morning while the rain lashed down outside.
New phone, new camera which is much better than old phone so just playing around with it
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
376% complete

