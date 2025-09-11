Sign up
Photo 1377
Puddle reflections
Heavy downpours today creating lots of puddles. I liked the fence post reflections here.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A26 5G
Taken
11th September 2025 3:11pm
Tags
reflections
autumn
puddles
