Photo 1382
Celandine
The humble celandine, clinging to the edge of a roadside bank, this morning. Lovely to see spring appearing even though it's still officially winter.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A26 5G
Taken
24th February 2026 10:13am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
yellow
,
winter
,
wildflower
