Celandine by flowerfairyann
Photo 1382

Celandine

The humble celandine, clinging to the edge of a roadside bank, this morning. Lovely to see spring appearing even though it's still officially winter.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
