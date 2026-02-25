Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Stone stile
There are several stone stiles in the village. I'm not sure my little legs would get over this one though.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A26 5G
Taken
25th February 2026 10:40am
Tags
winter
,
daffodils
,
stile
