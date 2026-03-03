Sign up
Photo 1387
Rosy apples
A traditional sweet shop has opened in the next village with jars of sweets filling the shelves. Rosy apples were my son's favourite as a child so a treat for him tonight.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Camera
Galaxy A26 5G
Taken
3rd March 2026 12:58pm
sweets
tradition
