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Previous
Photo 1388
Peace
I could only hear the sound of birdsong along the riverside on a beautiful spring morning. So peaceful.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1388
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
Galaxy A26 5G
Taken
18th March 2026 9:50am
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fence
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spring
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river
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wool
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