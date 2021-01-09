Previous
Next
Doggie in sweater by flowerglr468
2 / 365

Doggie in sweater

My little female beagle hates when it’s cold outside so I bought her a sweater amd a jacket. She really isn’t to fond of those either.
We just adopted her about two months ago and she is about 5-6 yrs old.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Cari Meston

@flowerglr468
Hello, I am a mom, wife, and Nana of 6. We have four dogs, two cats and chickens. I live in the State of Love, Virginia,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise