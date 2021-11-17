Sign up
48 / 365
The light at the end of the tunnel
A rare (for me) mobile phone shot of a tunnel under the railway line that runs where we we walk our dog.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Paul H
ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
Tags
tunnel
bricks
autumn
path
