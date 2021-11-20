Sign up
51 / 365
Glass half full?
Hourglass from IKEA, lighting from home-made sunset projector.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
2
0
Paul H
ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
65
photos
19
followers
19
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th November 2021 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
hourglass
,
low-key
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks an interesting hourglass.
November 20th, 2021
Brian
ace
Good ol ikea! 😄
November 20th, 2021
365 Project
close