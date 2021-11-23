Previous
Letting off steam... by fluidsculpture
Letting off steam...

Trying to capture the brass of the steam engine in low light without blowing out the exposure due to the candle flame has been a fun exercise.
Paul H

@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
Christina
Great result - your backdrop is wonderfully reflective...
November 23rd, 2021  
Paul H ace
@christinav
Thank you. 😊
The backdrop is a sheet of paper-thin copper I use in my other hobby of electronics.
November 23rd, 2021  
