Previous
Next
TLC time... by fluidsculpture
55 / 365

TLC time...

Time to put new strings on my five string bass (shock horror - a bass player who changes strings!).

While the old ones are off, I like to clean and oil the fretboard.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Paul H

ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise