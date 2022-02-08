Sign up
131 / 365
Smokin'
Dragon up in smoke. ;-)
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
1
Paul H
ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Tags
smoke
,
dragon
,
low_light
Love this image. The color is so vibrant and the smoke detail is very nice.
February 8th, 2022
