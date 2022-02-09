Sign up
132 / 365
The future is now
Low key macro of a miniature crystal ball.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Paul H
ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
Views
365
9th February 2022 9:04pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
crystal
,
glass
,
macro
,
low-key
