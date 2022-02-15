Sign up
Witch way now?
Continuing the slightly witchy theme. This cauldron and broom are also miniatures.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Paul H
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
Tags
macro
,
broom
,
pagan
,
cauldron
,
witchy
Susan Wakely
ace
Ready for some hocus pocus.
February 15th, 2022
