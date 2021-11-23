Sign up
15 / 365
Droning on and on...
Test flight (in the living room) of my drone after updating the firmware. I'm always amazed at just how stable this thing is when hovering.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Paul H
ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
68
photos
20
followers
21
following
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
15
Views
3
Album
Behind the scenes
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
23rd November 2021 2:43pm
Tags
drone
,
behind-the-scenes
