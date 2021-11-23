Previous
Next
Droning on and on... by fluidsculpture
15 / 365

Droning on and on...

Test flight (in the living room) of my drone after updating the firmware. I'm always amazed at just how stable this thing is when hovering.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Paul H

ace
@fluidsculpture
Retired from my day job. Musician and keen hobbyist photographer. When I'm not making music, I'm taking pictures. My favourite types of photography are macro, super-macro, and...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise