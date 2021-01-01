New Year's Day 2021 IMG_5965

Last minute pic to get started. This is one of my favorite ones because of the silly name. It looks pretty harmless until you say it out loud a few times in a row. I started today with this wine last night and stayed up until around 5 A.M. I had another glass of it earlier today. It was a relaxing day and we spent part of it watching "The Fast and the Furious 6," which we rented from Amazon Prime. This pic is unedited. Maybe I'll try for a better photo tomorrow as the bottle is only about 3/4 gone. :)