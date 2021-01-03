Sign up
3 / 365
Day 3 of 2021 - Gen's Funny Pose
Gen has some of the oddest poses when she sleeps. When she has the one back leg outstretched, we tease her about her "sexy leg."
Watched 3rd-5th episodes of Cobra Kai. Think we got in an episode of Back*ish and also an episode of Veep, though I don't know what seasons we're on off the top of my head.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
1
2
3
