Day 3 of 2021 - Gen's Funny Pose by flvtistphotog
3 / 365

Day 3 of 2021 - Gen's Funny Pose

Gen has some of the oddest poses when she sleeps. When she has the one back leg outstretched, we tease her about her "sexy leg."

Watched 3rd-5th episodes of Cobra Kai. Think we got in an episode of Back*ish and also an episode of Veep, though I don't know what seasons we're on off the top of my head.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Dawn Allen

@flvtistphotog
