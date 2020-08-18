Sign up
Giant Swallowtail (papilio cresphontes)
Last year I did a veggie garden and we barely got anything due to the wild animals that ate most everything. So year I did a Bee and Butterfly garden. We have enjoyed it way more. 🦋
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Dee L.
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
Tags
butterfly
butterflies
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beeyoutiful! Nice composition and wonderful color, so pretty!
August 18th, 2020
