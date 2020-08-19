Previous
Out with the old radiators, in with ... by flygirl
Out with the old radiators, in with ...

Old pic from last years visit to Iceland. Saw these old radiators on the side of a residential street.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Dee L.

@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
Jenn ace
Looks really cool in B&W
August 19th, 2020  
Dee L.
@missjenn thank you 😊
August 19th, 2020  
