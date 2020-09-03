Sign up
Photo 922
Hanging on to Last Thursday
I took this photo yesterday, but processed today. It's what left of a bouquet of flowers my next door neighbor gave me.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Dee L.
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
922
photos
23
followers
23
following
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Views
2
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Tags
flowers
,
vase
