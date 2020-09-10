Previous
Xavier Mission by flygirl
Xavier Mission

Took this photo a few years ago, but processed it today. This mission is located in Tucson, Arizona. Beautiful mission to visit if you haven't been.
Dee L.

ace
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 11th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great POV
September 11th, 2020  
