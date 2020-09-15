Previous
Morro Rock by flygirl
Photo 931

Morro Rock

Morro Rock in Morro Bay, California. A popular icon for the central coast of California. My husband and I loved going there and walking on the beach, when we lived in California. If you've never been, then you must to go visit it.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Dee L.

ace
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
